World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 352,513 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 276,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,064.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 189,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

NYSE WWE opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

