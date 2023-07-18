Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Underweight”

KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has $34.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $42.02 on Monday. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,545 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Yelp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 39,433 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Yelp by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

