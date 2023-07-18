YETI (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Underweight

KeyCorp cut shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 88.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 1,104.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

