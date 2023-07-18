Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

ZS opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $1,819,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

