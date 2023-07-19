29,033 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,033 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

