3,748 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.



