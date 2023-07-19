4,303 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
