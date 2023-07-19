5,862 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

