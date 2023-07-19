6,614 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,708.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -10,796.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

