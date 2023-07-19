8,735 Shares in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

