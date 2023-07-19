Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

