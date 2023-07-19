Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.65

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.65 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 2916633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $880,055,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after buying an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.