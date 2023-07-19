Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.40

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 9910901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.47.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,762,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 530,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 121,184 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.