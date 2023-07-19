Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
