Advisor Resource Council Purchases 12,253 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 433.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.