Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of A opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

