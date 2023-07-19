Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 11.3% in June

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

AKBA opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $116,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,037 shares in the company, valued at $700,325.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $116,483.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,325.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $77,086.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 524,344 shares in the company, valued at $639,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,231 shares of company stock worth $261,587. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

