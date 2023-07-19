Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alcoa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

