ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,378,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

