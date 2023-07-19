Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 15,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

GOOGL stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

