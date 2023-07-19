Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 47.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

