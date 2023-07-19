Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

