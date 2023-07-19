Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

