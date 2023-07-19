Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.