Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,169 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

AMZN stock opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.