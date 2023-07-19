Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Capital Square LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Square LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.