Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Shares of AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

