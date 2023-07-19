Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 316.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

