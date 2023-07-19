American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given “Underweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their underweight rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.41.

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AXP opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average is $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

