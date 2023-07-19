American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given “Underweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their underweight rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.41.

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AXP opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average is $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

