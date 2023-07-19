Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amkor Technology by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $468,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

