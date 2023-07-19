Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

