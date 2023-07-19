Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.