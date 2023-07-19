Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.