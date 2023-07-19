Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day moving average of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

