Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula Sells 25,000 Shares

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

