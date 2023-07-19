Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 22,750 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $3,243,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,646,475.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ABNB stock opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $147.54. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

