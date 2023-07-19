Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,589 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 3,406.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 877,988 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

