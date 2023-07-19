Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,935 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lufax by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 641,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 176,822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 1,610.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC cut their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Lufax Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

(Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.