Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

