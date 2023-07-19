Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Greif by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

