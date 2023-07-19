Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

LSCC opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $98.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.