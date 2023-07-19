Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 467,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,342 shares of company stock worth $3,313,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

