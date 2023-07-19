Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,667 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

