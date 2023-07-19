Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 43,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.