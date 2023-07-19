Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

