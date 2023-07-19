Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

Baidu stock opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average is $137.06. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.