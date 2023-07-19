Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

