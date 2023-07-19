Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,197,000 after purchasing an additional 342,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

