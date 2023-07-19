Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

