Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after buying an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,324,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 706,951 shares during the period. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Dada Nexus stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.57. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $376.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

